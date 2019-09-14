As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined, Motco Has Raised Holding; Shufro Rose & Co Cut Stake in Metlife (MET) as Shares Rose

Motco increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 75,743 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80M, up from 68,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 15,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 317,661 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 332,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX) by 40,293 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 48,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 213 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 423,184 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Waverton Inv Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Seizert Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,065 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 157,761 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 19,300 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 606,165 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 105,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 108,011 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 4.80 million shares. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Qci Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 213 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 3.64M shares. Natixis owns 352,627 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 798 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 1.24 million shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,192 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 228,100 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.40 million shares. Patten Group owns 6,695 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 4,076 shares. Agf Invests America holds 0.91% or 53,923 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).