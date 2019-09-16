As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake by $22.94 Million; Sit Investment Associates Holds Holding in Everest Re Group LTD (RE)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 973,516 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 1831.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 22,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 23,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 1,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.9. About 105,962 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 405,000 were reported by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc reported 6,355 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 11,872 shares. Edmp invested in 43,097 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 174 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Com holds 11,387 shares. 10,762 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Btr Capital Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Atlantic Union Bank Corp has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dodge And Cox holds 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 17.26 million shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cannell Peter B And holds 143,490 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited, Australia-based fund reported 364,580 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares to 412,003 shares, valued at $55.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 14,800 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,880 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Energy Inc And Gro (XFENX).