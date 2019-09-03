As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Trimmed Its Stake by $4.27 Million; 1St Source Bank Boosted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $786,030

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 59 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 2.70 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 802,347 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership reported 143 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California-based Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kings Point Capital invested in 0.01% or 102 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 726 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 75,215 shares. Axa has invested 0.69% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.07% or 210,764 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,114 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.47% or 6.81M shares. Jennison Assoc accumulated 2.68 million shares. 1,992 were reported by Fdx. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,091 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.05M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One invested in 276,771 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). De Burlo Gp invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 11,207 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 266,621 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Scharf Investments Ltd Co has invested 5.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 3,646 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 168,455 shares. 26,232 were reported by Dupont. Associated Banc reported 18,467 shares stake. Landscape Limited Liability accumulated 14,055 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 21,300 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 1.99M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 1,820 shares to 6,135 shares, valued at $176.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:PNC).