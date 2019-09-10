As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Lifted Stake; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $494,799

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 12.88M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 47,362 shares. Forte Capital Llc Adv accumulated 0.65% or 24,860 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability invested in 0.57% or 94,012 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.44% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 31,347 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 61,153 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 18,534 shares. Oxbow Ltd invested 0.33% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 309,570 shares. Johnson Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Naples Advsr Ltd Company holds 12,610 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Exane Derivatives has 29,248 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 83,769 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.