As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Enterprise Financial Services Has Cut Stake by $484,220; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $3.49 Million

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 546 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34,000, down from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 29,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 220,766 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.91 million, up from 190,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 1.92 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96 million for 14.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

