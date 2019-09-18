As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Twin Capital Management Lowered Stake; Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 41,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 76,749 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, down from 118,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.69 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 48,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 316,398 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32M, down from 365,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 1.89 million shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 02/04/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: The CMS has finalized a rule giving Medicare Advantage plans a 3.4% pay hike in 2019.…; 06/03/2018 – CMS ASSET MANAGEMENT FEB. NET PROFIT 44.7M YUAN; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address at the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress in DC; 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,871 shares to 8,564 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 42,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 3.19M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,486 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Lc has invested 0.14% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,394 shares. Johnson Grp owns 906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 2,511 shares. 5,918 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Fund. Stonebridge Capital Lc holds 0% or 103 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 27,631 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res owns 5.16M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Pettee owns 16,634 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (NYSE:V) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 359,177 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 7,311 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 20,596 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 584 are held by Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated. Private Trust Na reported 14,396 shares. Industries Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 538,175 shares or 5.57% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ancora Lc reported 32,819 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 522,136 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 685,513 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 7,475 shares. Vision Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 44,575 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 837,070 shares. Bartlett Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research owns 4,298 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

