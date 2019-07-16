As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Its Position by $575,208; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $2.44 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 46,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.60M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 5.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 7,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33 million, up from 548,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 882,488 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.28 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 42,227 shares to 581,451 shares, valued at $115.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283,534 are held by James Research. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swiss Savings Bank owns 15.35M shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 14,618 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has 5,541 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Com holds 0.61% or 30,950 shares in its portfolio. First Western Mgmt Com has invested 4.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Founders Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 22,988 shares. Legal General Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28.30 million shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 61,070 shares. Bp Public Llc holds 1.57% or 750,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company reported 1.50M shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,505 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs owns 243,574 shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of stock. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million was bought by Humphries Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Finance Ser Inc has 14,267 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 38,944 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 2.36% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 341,661 shares. 2,652 were reported by Amica Retiree Tru. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 29,248 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 11,434 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arga Investment Management LP stated it has 5.52% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 941,129 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability accumulated 33,531 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 532,605 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0% or 408 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc owns 9,158 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 120,988 shares to 915,729 shares, valued at $22.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,029 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).