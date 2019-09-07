As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Upped Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 8,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00M for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc owns 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 259,731 shares. 9,675 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp. Duncker Streett And Company invested in 0.37% or 21,970 shares. Jensen Invest Inc holds 3.56 million shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 54,363 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Stack has 1.66% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 13,006 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,830 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20,613 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 6,800 shares. Matthews Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.68 million shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 1.13 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 122,799 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 550,389 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,407 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 42,626 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sun Life Fincl reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 7,215 are owned by Covington Cap Mngmt. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.77% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 17,832 shares. Andra Ap invested in 12,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hallmark Mngmt has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shelton Capital reported 11,041 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Com stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Proshare Llc stated it has 495,714 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Intact Inv accumulated 3,100 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,527 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).