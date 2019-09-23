As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Stake by $22.94 Million; Tenaris S A (TS) Stock Price Declined While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Increased Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 14.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.93M, up from 12.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 1.14M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 1.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.47 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $361.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 52,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 29,750 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Glob Invsts owns 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,972 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 15,363 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 151,621 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru invested in 128,319 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 2.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.82 million shares stake. Beese Fulmer Management reported 79,083 shares stake. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 12,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 207,570 were accumulated by Axa. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Prudential Public Limited Com has 2.10 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 2,451 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.