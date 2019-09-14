As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $1.45 Million; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Price Rose, Horrell Capital Management Cut Its Position by $743,300

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 23,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 51,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 15,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,745 shares to 20,574 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).