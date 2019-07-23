As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Sterling Investment Management Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $748,032; Stock Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 3.35 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 17,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $219.43. About 3.02 million shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Goldman and Pimco Warm to Battered Corporate Bonds. Some, Anyway; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,804 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Okumus Fund Management holds 29.07% or 678,207 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.52% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,000 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 730 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested in 3,916 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,500 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Alexandria Ltd Co has invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 3.60 million shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 298,534 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 86,676 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 208,254 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 1,315 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.44M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

