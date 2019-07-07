As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased by $720,000 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 133.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Telesmanic Robert had sold 838 shares worth $54,470. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was bought by Humphries Brian. The insider Middleton Sean sold $27,416.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas holds 20,855 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey And Whitney Com holds 0.11% or 9,352 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust has 100 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,050 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.61M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 2.64 million shares. 3,945 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust. Swedbank has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Company has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 298 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 674,452 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 15,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Company owns 52,826 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Limited invested in 0.07% or 180 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 978,034 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 1,935 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset owns 196,645 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg accumulated 74,481 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harbour Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.63% or 76,163 shares. accumulated 189.07 million shares. Schulhoff And accumulated 13,209 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 13,012 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 5.32% or 4.08M shares. 51,602 were reported by Notis. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 3.2% or 532,023 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 70,060 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 138,506 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 9.63 million shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Community Cap Trust V by 22,831 shares to 258,021 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 326,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (Prn).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

