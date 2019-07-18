As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.42 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed by $600,936 Its Position

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 89,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,651 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 126,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 2.42M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

