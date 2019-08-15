As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $482,400; Bridges Investment Management Lifted Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $3.39 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 179.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 21,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 34,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 12,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 967,037 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 203,174 shares. Bb&T Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 242 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1,655 shares stake. Stanley stated it has 33,360 shares. Capital Ca owns 0.47% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,675 shares. Investment House Limited Liability invested 0.88% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 936 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 209,815 are owned by Nomura. Planning Advsr Limited Company invested 0.56% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rhumbline Advisers owns 377,422 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs invested in 0.01% or 1,176 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 2,436 shares to 69,457 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,201 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capital City Trust Company Fl has 0.98% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,893 shares. Intl Gru owns 259,731 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Personal Capital, California-based fund reported 14,221 shares. 154,946 were accumulated by First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 3,355 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 12,040 are held by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 1.02 million were accumulated by Alyeska Investment Grp L P. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 19,021 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 52,826 shares. Moreover, Dalton Limited Liability Corp has 11.85% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James And Assocs reported 453,481 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 1.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Segment Wealth Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Cognizant (CTSH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.