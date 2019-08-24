As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.13 Million; Horan Capital Advisors Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Has Lowered by $309,240 as Stock Price Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 140,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.46 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 4,295 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,800 shares to 224,100 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 179,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 10,250 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 266,621 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,442 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.08 million shares. 2,815 are held by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. Burney reported 0.24% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.29% or 199,552 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 3,800 shares. 165,754 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability has 2,622 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.43 million shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,231 shares. Twin Management Incorporated holds 0.42% or 118,350 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 556,626 shares.

