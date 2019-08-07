As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed by $22.53 Million Its Holding; As Stericycle (SRCL) Share Price Declined, Holder Fulton Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $479,304

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 312,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,494 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 348,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 69.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 8,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 3,929 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 12,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.19 million shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.44M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 199,552 shares. First Manhattan Company has 2,810 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bath Savings reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 142,104 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Boston Prtn holds 1.13 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 183,477 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Grimes And stated it has 99,526 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 230 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Edmp Inc holds 3.05% or 43,096 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 108,571 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0.98% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares to 756,001 shares, valued at $30.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14,813 shares to 52,739 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Undiscovered Managers Fds (UBVLX) by 59,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Investors.