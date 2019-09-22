As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, United Asset Strategies Raised Its Holding by $1.39 Million; Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Upped Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 220,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 913,885 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.87M, up from 693,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 993,635 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 74,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 64,741 shares. Korea Investment invested in 0.19% or 289,500 shares. Srs Investment Management has 1.56% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 48 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% or 36,471 shares. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 51,097 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 164 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 201 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 502,786 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Com accumulated 2,763 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts EPS misses by $0.21, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. Class A by 497,845 shares to 991,285 shares, valued at $122.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,561 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 2.33M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 161 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc invested in 0.3% or 39,830 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 18,795 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 76,285 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 720 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 16,450 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp reported 18,559 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4.25% or 90,180 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management has 0.95% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital Wealth Planning Llc has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Penobscot Invest Management holds 0.25% or 19,267 shares in its portfolio.