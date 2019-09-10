As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Its Stake by $633,600; Maryland Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) as Market Value Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 5,263 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.33M for 15.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Financial (SMMF) Presents At 23rd FIG Partners Bank CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Sale of Summit Insurance Services – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit Financial Group Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit to Participate in the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,510 shares to 49,065 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.00M for 11.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.