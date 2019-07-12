As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $14.57 Million; Bright Rock Capital Management Stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Boosted by $360,000 as Stock Value Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 202,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.83M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 506,300 shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

