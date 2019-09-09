As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $505,656; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Holding by $15.19 Million as Stock Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 176,684 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 169,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 93.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 96,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 198,958 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.51M, up from 102,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.52% stake. Chilton Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.64% or 197,766 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 2,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Ithaka Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 265,997 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shelton Cap has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mufg Americas Holding has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 885 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Lc stated it has 30,835 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 130 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 3.11M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 44,724 shares. Wafra reported 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce.com Management Talks Revenue Targets, Customer 360, and More – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Management Presents at 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares to 110,218 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,303 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).