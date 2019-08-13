As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut by $482,400 Its Position; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While South Street Advisors Lowered Its Position

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 114,143 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.83M, down from 117,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.65M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,567 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 8,912 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Truepoint accumulated 2,883 shares. Mathes accumulated 1.38% or 17,370 shares. Capstone Advsrs Inc has 2,060 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has 5,071 shares. Hanseatic Services invested in 5,490 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 106 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru holds 13,612 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 7.36M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price Cap reported 1.44% stake. Sky Invest Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,967 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 53,849 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 40,230 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested in 51,279 shares. South Texas Money invested in 0.05% or 15,841 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strs Ohio holds 308,081 shares. Horan Limited invested in 35,598 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Hartline reported 9,615 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Trust Investment Advsr stated it has 6,815 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.70 million shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 661,443 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Com holds 5,216 shares. Virginia-based Mgmt Of Virginia Limited has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant Tech confirms Softvision acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.