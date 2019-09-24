As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Holding by $981,540; Staley Capital Advisers Cut Its Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Position by $2.54 Million; Stock Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 15,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 142,273 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 126,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 806,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88M, down from 975,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 907,425 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

