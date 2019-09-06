As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Boosted Stake by $559,440; Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Upped Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 1.38M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 82,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 844,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.63 million, up from 761,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 255,528 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1,458 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Company accumulated 62,128 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 236 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.19 million are owned by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 6,260 shares. Etrade Mngmt reported 33,002 shares. Bartlett And Comm Limited Liability owns 1,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.59 million shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 7.42M shares. Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Addenda Capital reported 87,857 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 162,378 shares to 352,555 shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Major Houston esports team reveals dates, venue for first-ever home matches in 2020 – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local promoter SBL to take over Crest Theatre management – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.