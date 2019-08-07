As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.92 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Granite Investment Partners Cut Stake by $4.15 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 16,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,347 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, down from 83,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $244.12. About 2.06 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 7,114 shares to 202,782 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 86,972 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.39% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.61 million shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ftb stated it has 83,379 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 164,609 were accumulated by Washington. Thornburg Management stated it has 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Mercantile Tru Co owns 3,650 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2,728 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement reported 854,410 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc reported 142,104 shares stake. 6,815 were reported by Invest Advsrs. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De accumulated 0.65% or 15,033 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested 1.41% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Invest Mngmt invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 130,493 shares to 321,522 shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 147,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).