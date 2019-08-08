As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, First Republic Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Netease (NTES) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 68,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 617,198 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.72M, down from 685,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 1.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.70% or $16.63 during the last trading session, reaching $232.5. About 1.21M shares traded or 80.47% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,045 were reported by Sector Pension Invest Board. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Morgan Stanley holds 1.59M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability reported 76,586 shares. 69,392 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Com Comml Bank reported 38,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 204,909 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stephens Ar owns 7,296 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Grimes And Company holds 99,526 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 85,968 shares. Washington Tru Communications accumulated 164,609 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 4.72M shares stake.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 67,575 shares to 589,403 shares, valued at $48.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $310.28 million for 24.42 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.