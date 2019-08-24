As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Cut Stake by $433,944; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Its Cresud Adr (CRESY) Position as Valuation Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 24,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 92,457 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,863 shares to 19,654 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has 269,932 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 486,847 shares stake. Pzena Investment Mngmt reported 7.64 million shares. Moreover, Ycg Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,769 shares. Brown Advisory owns 455,090 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.36M shares. Carderock Cap Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,285 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 183,477 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 3,378 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.95% stake. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.03% or 3,400 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com invested 0.73% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 72,831 shares to 612,501 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal T (BKN) by 27,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ).

