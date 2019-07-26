As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined, Old National Bancorp Raised Position by $1.40 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 19,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,541 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 82,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 2.25M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 42,354 shares to 245,503 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 107,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt reported 1.66% stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 57,137 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 46,115 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell Loewy Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Stillwater Invest Lc accumulated 0.33% or 2,108 shares. Fin Counselors holds 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 28,961 shares. Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares. Vestor Ltd Com has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.08% or 2,131 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,089 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.4% or 10,048 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Boeing Stock Has Much Bigger Things to Worry About Than the 737 MAX – Barron’s” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing and Muilenburg: Turbulence Ahead – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,589 were accumulated by Indiana Tru Investment Company. 27,174 were reported by Hrt Fincl Lc. Wedgewood holds 2.95% or 557,859 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 10,214 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 16,285 were reported by Carderock Capital. 2,026 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,296 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications owns 107,565 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 582 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 51,279 shares. South Texas Money Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 2.04M are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 19,151 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CTSH INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors and Persons With Knowledge to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology: Bound For A Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.