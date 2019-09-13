As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Sather Financial Group Has Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Holding; Genworth Financial (GNW) Share Value Rose While Shah Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, up from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 2.29M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.4. About 2.06 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selway Asset invested 2.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 15,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 276,407 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Palladium Partners owns 128,374 shares. Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.82% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rbf Cap Lc stated it has 41,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset, Japan-based fund reported 32,472 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 7,378 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 47,362 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Florida-based Gyroscope Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 31,271 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,584 shares to 182,453 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial owns 0.03% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 73,837 shares. Boston Advsr Llc accumulated 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 268,276 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Principal Fincl Grp holds 2.21M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 360,695 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Company reported 1,435 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46.89M shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 317,257 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

