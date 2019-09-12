As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Cut Its Holding; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $30.02 Million Its Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 120,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 9,369 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594,000, down from 129,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 968,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 465,462 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 4.51 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 336,102 shares to 367,067 shares, valued at $28.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $451.59 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,143 shares to 150,264 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.