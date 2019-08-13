As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Increases Stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 105,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 327,070 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.70M, up from 221,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.68. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 447,731 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 566,818 shares to 499,804 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 107,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,551 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 28,331 shares to 111,669 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).