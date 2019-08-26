As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Position; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $920,436 as Valuation Declined

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 1.33 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 32,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 470,172 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2,815 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.06% or 1.70M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,534 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Management Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Yhb Investment Advsrs reported 108,825 shares. Citigroup has 880,646 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 491 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kames Cap Plc has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 10,810 shares in its portfolio. 2.29M were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Colony Gp Llc owns 11,561 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited stated it has 4,340 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.39% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 43,362 shares. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 98,532 are held by Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 10,670 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 4,050 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 21,491 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Shayne & Co Limited Co stated it has 16.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 46,986 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.28% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ipswich Management Com reported 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 41,833 shares.

