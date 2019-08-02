As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Decreased by $451.86 Million Its Holding; First Long Island Investors Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Lifted by $401,710 as Stock Value Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 6.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11.65M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844.11M, down from 17.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 2.37 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 107,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03 million, up from 104,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 2.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mairs Power holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.08 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 23.90M shares. Fairfax Financial Holdg Can stated it has 146,800 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 0.6% or 214,040 shares in its portfolio. 191,069 are held by Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 5,267 are held by Wharton Business Gru Ltd Company. Canandaigua Bank & Trust has 3.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 121,028 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 1.81 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lvm Mi has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Financial Advsr stated it has 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Llc holds 9,734 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Dillon & Associate Inc has 2.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,131 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72,007 shares to 14.24 million shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian. 1,208 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $86,046.