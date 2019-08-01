As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86 million, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 2.35 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 19,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 31,899 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 51,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 88,237 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $314,747 activity.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.62M for 17.99 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,961 shares to 118,217 shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Piedmont Inv accumulated 7,752 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0.15% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Korea Inv holds 14,700 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 37,146 shares stake. Northern Tru accumulated 0.02% or 998,963 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 351 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 148,762 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications owns 4,020 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 103,347 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,066 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 231 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 1,208 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. On Monday, February 4 Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 683 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.40 million shares. 92,460 are owned by Muhlenkamp. Indiana Trust & Investment has 11,589 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 11,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 491 shares. Stack Mngmt stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Mitchell Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,553 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 341,661 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 3,068 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 222,609 shares. 26,100 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.43% or 38,246 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). D E Shaw Inc owns 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.15M shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.21M shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 179,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.