As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Raised Position by $693,000; Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Nextera Energy Partn LP (NEP) Holding by $995,040 as Stock Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partn Lp (NEP) by 82.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 20,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 4,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 24,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partn Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 1.42 million shares traded or 464.05% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.22% or 14.59M shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Sterling Management Llc reported 70,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James & Associate reported 295,964 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 73,347 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust has 148,451 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 191,625 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 29,880 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Perkins Coie reported 0.05% stake. Rbf Cap Ltd Co has 41,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 1,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 303,075 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,690 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.32M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.