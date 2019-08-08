As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $10.26 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 193,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.11M, up from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 139,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 2.66M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 720,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset reported 470,172 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa accumulated 54,363 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 157,766 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,241 shares. Central Bancorporation And Tru has 0.61% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 26,451 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 267,791 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.14 million are owned by Factory Mutual Insur. Mackenzie Fincl reported 68,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moors & Cabot Inc has 4,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 4,984 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 213,695 shares. Fdx Inc accumulated 79,455 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.39% or 3.76M shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 213,763 shares. Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 7.36M are held by Aqr Capital Lc. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com Inc has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 53,586 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 527,860 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Communications stated it has 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 97,300 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 1,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co invested in 9,848 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ativo Capital Mgmt holds 37,168 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Mgmt has 21,910 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio.