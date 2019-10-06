As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Position by $365,400; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Valuation Declined While H Partners Management Has Decreased Position by $5.64 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.57M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 2.37 million shares traded or 91.76% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $200.27M for 5.36 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 384,000 shares to 786,900 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 147,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Dow Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

