As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Marco Investment Management Has Cut by $518,400 Its Holding; As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.37 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,845 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 27,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 72,684 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, down from 87,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg stated it has 10,058 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 4,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,434 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 10,554 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 4.19M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bp Public Lc owns 76,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Aviance Prtnrs Limited accumulated 4,549 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,337 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,058 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2.84M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 2,241 are held by Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Advisory Serv Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.06% or 2,262 shares in its portfolio.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp Common (NYSE:WBS) by 15,000 shares to 484,787 shares, valued at $24.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp Limited Partners by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.