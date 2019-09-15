As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As The Kroger Co. (KR) Market Valuation Declined, Coho Partners LTD Has Increased by $32.14 Million Its Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 52,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,520 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 57,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07 million, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 19,635 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 7,207 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com owns 105,021 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.06% or 5,259 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,612 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 24,260 shares. Osterweis Mngmt Inc owns 1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 224,264 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M LP has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 606,400 are owned by Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Us State Bank De invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Petrus Com Lta invested in 343,780 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 7,200 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited holds 1.09% or 190,411 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 11,789 shares to 711,876 shares, valued at $22.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 32,914 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $181.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 53,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

