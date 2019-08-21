As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Position by $7.66 Million; As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Market Value Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1182.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 106,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 115,420 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 1.34M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.08 million market cap company. It closed at $5.78 lastly. It is down 56.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 08/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 69,736 were reported by Finemark Fincl Bank. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% or 16,496 shares. 194,649 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 10,110 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 269,932 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 34,551 shares. Management Of Virginia Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 12,145 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,520 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 3.96% or 246,555 shares. Dillon And Assoc has 1.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 50,192 shares. 193,269 are held by Riverhead Management Limited. 37,516 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 10,795 shares to 66,818 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

