As Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl (CTSH) Shares Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Increased Position by $4.45 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Position by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $288.04. About 936,970 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl (CTSH) by 285.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 61,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 21,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFG) by 35,917 shares to 14,679 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Sml Cp Core (FYX) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,743 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 264,522 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited stated it has 32,479 shares. Washington holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 164,609 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Scharf Invs Lc holds 1.81 million shares. Pettee Invsts Incorporated owns 10,180 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il holds 5,896 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc owns 2,728 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated holds 262,055 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Lc holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11.65M shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 11,143 shares. Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.62% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com holds 394,090 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 2.35 million shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.