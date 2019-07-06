As Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Stock Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised Its Stake by $33.48 Million; As Hexcel (HXL) Share Price Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $500,733

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 208,996 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.89 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $48,650 was sold by Middleton Sean.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island holds 154,946 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated holds 4,442 shares. Parsec Mngmt Inc invested in 27,789 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Arga Invest Limited Partnership reported 508,925 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 424,962 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5,469 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Co reported 582 shares. State Street Corp owns 23.08 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.7% stake. Horan Cap Advsr Lc reported 35,598 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.69% or 52,685 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,077 shares. Dupont Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Korea holds 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 263,322 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel and Gazechim Join to Provide Kitting Services to Aerospace, Defense and Industrial Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CSX, Intelsat, Kohlâ€™s, NIO, Rio Tinto, TripAdvisor, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.