As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $309,240; Fiserv Com (FISV) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.71 Million

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 19,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 33,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M. $27,416 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 31,853 shares to 499,531 shares, valued at $64.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Gbl Inme (WBII) by 101,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.