As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stock Declined, First Personal Financial Services Raised Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Arista Networks Com (ANET) Holder Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $63.75 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 811,677 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 203,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392.01M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $274.38. About 295,263 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsv Dkk1 by 50,796 shares to 947,797 shares, valued at $78.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 64,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Com.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $151.71 million for 34.64 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 2.54M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 30,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,145 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 1.78 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.95% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11.65M shares. North Star Asset has 0.98% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 167,818 shares. Altrinsic Llc reported 2.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,634 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited owns 80,854 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co accumulated 4,340 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 424,962 are owned by Aperio Gru Lc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.12% or 5.41M shares.