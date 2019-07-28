As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Market Value Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted by $1.42 Million Its Position; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.