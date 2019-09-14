As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Holding; Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position as Share Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 577,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 630,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 1.48 million shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 21,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 29,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

