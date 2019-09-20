As Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Regions Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $614,754; Leavell Investment Management Has Upped At&T Com New (T) Holding by $389,532; Share Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 161,344 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 171,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Corp Com New (T) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 99,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 87,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25.95 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares to 33,760 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,758 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hap Trading Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson & Communication Ltd has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iowa Bancorp holds 89,462 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 121,266 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 1.43% or 108,293 shares. Bridges Mngmt has 48,166 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 7,701 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Condor Mngmt has 21,556 shares. 15,100 were reported by St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Com. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everett Harris And Communication Ca invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 1.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kames Public Limited Co reported 0.05% stake.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 6,449 shares to 134,019 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJS) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Us.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.