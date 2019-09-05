As Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Regions Financial Has Trimmed by $718,488 Its Position; Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 474,394 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 171,102 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 181,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gold Glitters on US-China Trade War Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Struggling With Its 5.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 37,846 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 670,819 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.36% or 367,439 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 41,463 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 4,808 shares. Gfs Llc accumulated 0.07% or 2,729 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 559,030 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 16,275 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 5 shares. First Eagle Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.17M shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 7,773 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99 million for 56.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 556,626 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 264,228 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 386,585 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.26% or 61,153 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 63,204 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 68,252 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 941,129 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ifrah Services Inc has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 96,150 shares. Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 23,902 shares. Holderness Co owns 5,284 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 8,466 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Israel-based Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 269,710 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.