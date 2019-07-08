As Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Alta Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $329,256; Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) as Market Valuation Declined

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (CTSH) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 4,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 719,761 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, down from 724,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 628,115 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 211,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.75 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 31,665 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,372 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $482.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 84,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,162 shares to 604,304 shares, valued at $114.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.