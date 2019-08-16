As Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Shares Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Whitnell & Co Lifted Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $398,980

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 111.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 5.86M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 267,947 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, down from 272,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) by 10,905 shares to 14,860 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 947,675 are owned by Cryder Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Cumberland Partners has 156,100 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4,340 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 68,773 shares. Aviva Plc owns 408,333 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc has 262 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 37,882 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust, a Indiana-based fund reported 15,609 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 69,392 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 13,500 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,740 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 18,872 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,339 shares to 89,691 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.