As Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Reinhart Partners Increased Its Position; As Ametek (AME) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Lifted Holding

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 20071400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 200,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 200,715 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.23M, up from 1 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 551,900 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 114,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 470,703 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.84M, up from 356,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.99 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 22,592 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $836.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 2.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.11M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 56,910 shares to 107,218 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd Com by 15,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 836,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY).